Youth want one-term limit for presidents

Seth Onyango @SethManex

A consortium of youth leaders from various sectors has proposed a one seven-year presidential term as the remedy for ethnic divisions and toxic political competition.

Yesterday, the group held a meeting with Opposition leader Raila Odinga ahead of submission of their views to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce.

Under the auspices of Youth for Building Bridges Initiative (YBBI), the group believes limiting presidential term will eliminate cyclical election disputes where the incumbent Head of State wants to retain power. It will also allow ample time for the president to implement his or her development agenda to the country.

Toxic politics

Speaking after a meeting with the youth, Raila said young people were bearing the brunt of toxic politics and corruption.

“The youth have articulated issues affecting them in our country such as unemployment, lack of instruction in regards to preparing them for work after training in our institution..,” he said.

Raila said they will look for ways more young can be better represented in both the National and County governments.

“We have talked about the governance structure of our country. Particularly, the structure of devolution, the structure of the executive and the structure of the legislator,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association (KYPA), Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said they have also agreed to mobilise support for the Handshake.