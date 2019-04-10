Baringo in Sh2.3b food security deal

Festus Kipchumba @PeopleDailyKe

Baringo County Government has entered into partnership with World Food Programme to address perennial food shortage in the region.

The Sh2.3 billion five-year initiative targets households in 18 wards worst hit by hunger.

Through the partnership, WFP and the county government seeks to transform and strengthen county government structures that promote resilience programmes, including sustainable food systems. This will be achieved through building resilient livelihoods and increasing access to markets by smallholder producers and traders.

WFP county director Annalisa Conte said the programme will also include increasing access to affordable and nutritious foods by investing in food production, transformation and consumption, including addressing market access and supply chain inefficiencies. “We will also work hard to strengthen the capacity of vulnerable communities to withstand and recover from climatic shocks” she said.

Support locals

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis said the collaboration, will support communities with innovative and climate resilient technologies, including facilitating access to productive assets for sustainable and resilient activities.