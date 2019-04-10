Raila, Ruto supremacy war plays out in Wajir mini-poll

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto’s political supremacy battle played out in a high-stakes cat and mouse game over the upcoming Wajir West by-election that saw the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) withdrawing from the contest.

This comes hot on the heels of the Raila-led Orange party’s double loss in the Embakasi South and Ugenya mini-polls. In the aftermath of the loss, pro-Ruto allies primed it as a victory for the DP to the chagrin of the Opposition chief and Orange party.

Host candidate

And yesterday the mischievous political schemes crept into the Wajir West by-election set for April 25 with indications the ODM leadership moved fast to pull off a fast on Ruto after word went round that their candidate, Mohammed Elmi Yusuf, had led a delegation to the DP’s Karen residence.

It is alleged that their mission was to quit and back the Jubilee man, Ahmed Kolosh— a plot that would not have only embarrassed Raila, but earned Ruto political victory in their supremacy battle ahead of the 2022 State House race.

In a statement to newsrooms, the ODM party said it was reciprocating Jubilee’s gesture of pulling out of Migori, Embakasi South and Ugenya contests.

“The Orange Democratic Movement wishes to communicate to its members that it will not participate in the upcoming Wajir-West by-election scheduled for April 25, as earlier announced,” said Director of Elections Junet Mohamed.

He said the party arrived at the decision following consultations with the top leadership of the Jubilee Party.

Transforming Wajir

“Just as Jubilee did in the three recent by-elections, ODM will not take sides in the contest in Wajir West. We wish victory to the best candidate,” Junet said.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan said the move would strengthen the clan, and unite the people of Wajir. “We have opted as a community that we cannot be divided along ethnic lines.

We will support the Jubilee candidate because we are after transforming Wajir,” said Keynan.

However, an impeccable source told People Daily that ODM had to move fast after learning that Ruto was hosting Yusuf for a luncheon at his Karen residence.

“Our candidate Yusuf together with his delegation from the Degodia clan is being hosted for lunch by DP Ruto,” an ally of the ODM candidate told People Daily fours before ODM withdrew from the race. According to the source, it was after the meeting with DP that Elmi wrote to the party to withdraw from the poll.

IEBC cleared five candidates to contest in the Wajir West by-election. Other candidates were Kolosh (Jubilee Party), Daud Mohammed (Ford Kenya), Ibrahim Mohamud (Kanu) and Abbas Nunow (Agano).

Victory nullified

Kolosh is immediate former MP for Wajir West. The Supreme Court nullified his victory after a successful petition by Mohamud of Kanu.

It is expected Kolosh will easily sail through to recapture his seat after his defection. On Friday, Uhuru hosted Kolosh at State House accompanied by Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Ruto said the withdrawal of Prof Yusuf should not be seen as a move to back up the Jubilee candidate but a bold step that would develop Wajir.

“It is not about this or that political candidate but the future of Wajir,” he said.

Since the double loss, the Orange party has become a laughing stock after failing to clinch Ugenya and Embakasi south parliamentary seats in the mini-polls.

Running on little-known Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party ticket, David Ochieng easily edged out ODM’s Chris Karan to win the Ugenya by-election.

Neither was Orange party’s Ishard Sumra lucky to recapture the seat he successively petitioned in the corridors of Justice.

Wiper’s Julius Mawathe garnered 21, 628 votes against Sumra’s 7,988 votes comfortably marching to victory in Embakasi South.

The by-election’s outcome left Raila with egg on the face after his lieutenants acknowledged the humiliating performance in the two by-elections was a wake-up call.