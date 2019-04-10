Cardinal urges safe school environment

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Catholic private educational institutions were yesterday urged to provide safe and friendly environments where children and youth are free from exploitation.

Head of Catholic Church in Kenya, John Cardinal Njue yesterday said Catholic educational institutions should keep young people from drugs and substance abuse, sexual harassment and other forms of abuse.

He said school environment should be free from emotional and physical violence, neglect and exploitation.

The cardinal told more than 200 principals attending the fifth Catholic private educational institutions conference at Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) to ensure the Catholic culture of schools remains a trademark in all circumstances.

The conference is themed “Raising our voices– Safeguarding all Children our responsibility”. Njue said an environment-friendly institution promotes the wellbeing of children and eases learning.

“I appeal to you to ensure that faith and character formation of the entire school community remain a top agenda in your institutional planning and activities. Your pastoral care services remain holistic and lead to academic excellence,” he said. The institutions were urged to prioritise involvement of parents in the life of the their children.