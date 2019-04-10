JKIA-KQ merger will boost profits, says CS

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet secretary James Macharia yesterday defended the controversial proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Kenya Airway (KQ), saying the plan seeks to consolidate Kenya’s aviation assets.

Appearing before National Assembly’s committee on Transport, Macharia said a meeting held by the Cabinet on May 29, last year granted an approval policy for Kenya Airways and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to enter into negotiations to agree on a framework to restore Nairobi as the aviation hub of choice in Africa.

The CS said the planned merger would contribute to Kenya’s economic competitiveness with aviation being a factor for development and technology transfer. “Note that a substantive memorandum shall be submitted for consideration and approval once the framework is agreed,” he told team led by David Pkosing.

Macharia cited a Cabinet Memo and a contentious white paper that was developed with a primary objective of JKIA as the civil aviation hub to enhance Kenya’s economic competitive edge.

Revamp airline

He said Kenya had long been the aviation powerhouse in East, Central and Southern Africa with a resilient national airline and strategic hub.

However, he said, the aviation landscape globally had undergone a rapid evolution in the past decade but Kenya has not adapted to the changes.

“The Kenyan aviation sector is facing challenges, characterised by the turbulence experienced by the national carrier as well as loss of business by JKIA to other competing hubs,” he said, adding that there’s need for restructuring covering not only KQ but the whole system.

MPs demanded to know from the Kenya Airways management why the national carrier was making losses despite hiring expatriates to revamp the airline to be profitable.