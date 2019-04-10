Ministry, NLC clash over Kiambu land

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) yesterday disagreed before a parliamentary committee on the ownership of land in Kiambu that is claimed by five groups.

While NLC chief executive Kabale Tache said the commission issued a notice based on the validity of title deeds held by Kamiti-Amner Development Association, Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro said the defunct Kiambu County Council interfered with the process and allocated the land to influential people instead of squatters, the intended beneficiaries.

The groups claiming the ownership of the land include Kamiti Forest Squatters Association (KAFSA), Muungano wa Kamiti Group and Kamiti Anmer Development Welfare Group (KADWG) Kenya Forest Service and Kamiti Development Association (KADA).

Ethnic clashes

Mung’aro said Legal Notice No. 179 of May 12, 1995 issued by the minister of Lands to degazette the forest was irregular as it was done without the involvement of the Ministry of Environment and reference to the Forest Act.

The land was initially owned by the National government as Kamiti Forest Reserve up to 1994 but was later allocated to local squartters and people who had been displaced by the 1992 ethnic clashes.