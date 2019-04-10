19 governors face Senate over audit

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

At least 19 governors are in the next two weeks expected to appear before a Senate watchdog committee to explain how they spent public funds.

The county chiefs have been summoned by the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) to respond to questions raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko on their county’s expenditure during the 2017/18 financial year.

Low turnout

Among the governors summoned by the committee chaired by Moses Kajwang are Martin Wambora (Embu), Zachary Obado (Migori), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), James Ongwae (Kisii), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).

Others are Mike Sonko (Nairobi), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Fahim Twaha (Lamu), Ferdinard Waititu (Kiambu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Abdi Mahamud (Wajir), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Ali Korane (Garissa).

Only six out of the 20 invited governors have responded to Senate summons since the committee started sittings after the 2017 election.

Article 125 of the Constitution gives Parliament and any of its committees the same powers as the High Court to enforce the attendance of those summoned, including issuing warrants of arrest.