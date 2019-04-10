Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Deputy President William Ruto’s office is planning to hire a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft. The DP’s office yesterday re-advertised air charter services inviting aircraft proprietors to obtain tender documents from Harambee House Annex and pay a non-refundable fee of Sh1,000.

“Interested service providers who are registered in relevant trades and categories (proof of registration required) may obtain tender documents from Harambee House Annex 1st Floor, room 1B12/13, in person or against written application,” reads tender invitation on the government’s advertising publication, MyGov, which is inserted in national newspapers.

Austerity meausures

The plan, which is expected to cost millions of shillings, is likely to raise questions about the government’s stated commitment to austerity measures aimed at addressing soaring public debt and growing budget deficit.

The advertisement is a second attempt in less than six months after the DP’s office failed to procure the air charter services in a previous notice because those who had applied to offer the facilities reportedly either lacked the capacity or the financial ability to render the services.

Failed bids

“Those who applied to offer air charter services in 2018 had no capacity nor financial muscle to offer a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft for the office of the Deputy President,” a source who was part of the procurement team told People Daily.

Tanga tanga

Ruto makes regular countrywide tours, particularly at weekends using choppers to launch development projects in what some of his critics have come to refer to as “kutanga tanga” (loitering).

Hiring a helicopter in Kenyan costs an average of Sh150,000 per hour and the cost could go up depending on other factors such as mileage. Politicians and government officials prefer to fly to local destinations to save time and avoid bad roads.