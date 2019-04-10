How ethanol cartels deny KRA millions

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

A network of cartels is smuggling cheap ethanol into the country from Tanzania, denying the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) millions of shillings in taxes.

Investigations into the Sunday evening recovery of 20,000 litres of ethanol which led to gun drama between two police units has revealed that some rogue police officers and KRA border staff were involved in the racket.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti yesterday said the covert operation, which nearly led to a shoot-out, was prompted by intelligence reports that indicated smuggling of the product had been going on for long.

Samples

Already, four detectives from Parklands DCI, including a chief inspector, and the officers who were manning the Kitengela roadblock have recorded statements. The Isinya OCPD and Kitengela OCS are expected to record their statements today.

Preliminary investigations show that the lorry carrying the consignment was cleared and allowed to pass by some officers at Isinya and part of the investigations is to establish the identity of the officers and the bribery allegations.

The contents of the cargo container, vessel number MSCK94778845GI, was on Monday evening inspected at the DCI headquarters and experts from the Government Chemist and KRA Lab collected samples of the ethanol for analysis

At least 80 drums of ethanol was found under 140 sacks of maize germ. Police said each drum contains 250 litres of ethanol.

The trailer was not captured by the CCTV cameras at the Namanga border point and detectives suspect it crossed the border with Tanzanian registration number plates.

The lorry was, however, captured on March 28 at 4.06pm while crossing the Namanga border into Kenya. Detectives from Parklands DCI intercepted the lorry at Bisil, Kajiado county on Sunday at around 4pm.

But on reaching Kitengela roadblock, they were stopped by the officers manning the roadblock who disarmed two of them and took a Certificate of Appointment (CoA) belonging to Corporal Jacob Mongare.

Social media

By yesterday, the CoA, which had been photographed and shared widely on social media, had not been traced.

Isinya OCPD Silas Ringera then ordered that the vehicle, registration number KAW 092K ZC 4138, be detained at the station.

The head of Flying Squad Musa Yego and his team intervened and the lorry was escorted to the DCI headquarters.

Isinya OCPD has, however, maintained the officers were not disarmed, saying they were only stopped to confirm if indeed they were police officers.

Bribe stations

“After our officers confirmed that they were DCI detectives, they were released and the vehicle escorted to the headquarters,” the OCPD said.

Kinoti said dealers take advantage of the porous Kenya-Tanzania borders at Isebania and Namanga to smuggle in ethanol without paying taxes.

He said some police officers were using roadblocks as toll stations for bribes. “That roadblock is a toll station for all contraband goods from the neighbouring country and all stolen vehicles and goods from Mombasa road to Tanzania,” he said.