House to challenge court’s ruling on gender rule

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Parliament is set to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal that found MPs culpable of failing to enact the Two-Thirds Gender rule as required by the Constitution

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai (pictured) said Parliament’s legal team is studying the ruling of the court of appeal to make an informed decision.

Sialai said Parliament should be spared from possible dissolution as it has tried several times to pass the said bill but this has not been possible.

“Our legal team is studying the pronouncement of the court with the view to appealing to the Supreme Court,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi faulted the ruling saying implementation of Article 100 is not about gender representation but marginalised groups, including women.

He said the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is working on a bill to promote representation of all marginalised groups in Parliament.

The move comes after three judges dismissed an appeal by Muturi and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, that Parliament had done its best to have the law in place saying it lacks merit.