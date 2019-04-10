How jealous lover hacked university student to death

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Ivy Wangeci’s name will be on Moi University’s College of Health Sciences graduation list this year, but she will get her honours posthumously.

In a cruel twist of fate, the life of a woman described by colleagues as jovial and outgoing student — a perfect embodiment of beauty and brains — was cut short by a person she had given her heart to, a childhood friend and lover.

He ambushed and killed her as she walked from the college hostel situated opposite the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, to sit her final exam at 10am ahead of graduation ceremony.

Wangeci joins the growing list of university students, who have fallen victim to crazed lovers reacting to alleged cheating.

The attacker, Naftali Kinuthia, 28, who was armed with a brand new axe, is said to have driven from Thika town to Eldoret, approximately 320km, with a sole mission of eliminating Wangeci, the love and tormentor of his heart.

After accomplishing his evil mission, the assailant was set upon and thoroughly beaten by boda boda riders as he tried to escape from the scene of the attack before being rescued by police and taken to hospital. He told police he was blinded by rage after learning that his long time sweetheart was allegedly cheating on him.

Kinuthia is said to have called Wangeci from the hospital and attacked her with an axe he pulled out of a white sack. He hit her on the head several times before slitting her throat, leaving her for dead. According to witnesses, the smartly dressed attacker, a computer science graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT), initially looked composed, and no one could suspect he was up to anything bad.

“We only heard screams and when we went to the scene, we found the student lying in a pool of blood, motionless,” said one of the witnesses.

Speaking from the hospital bed at MTRH where he has been admitted for treatment following serious injuries he sustained from irate members of the public, a remorseless Kinuthia said he did not regret his action.

He said the deceased, whom he termed as childhood friend, started betraying him despite sustaining her at the college.

Kinuthia said he learnt of her infidelity from a former girlfriend, adding that despite the information, he sent Wangeci Sh14,000 through Mpesa for her birthday party last week, and that he was infuriated when he was unable to reach her after she switched off her phone.

“I have been trying to reach her through her mobile number since last week when I sent her the money but in vain,” said Kinuthia. Eldoret East OCPD Lucy Kanani said police have started investigations into the killing.

She said the suspected killer was already in the hands of law enforcement officers and that they had recovered the weapon used to commit the offence.

“The suspect is receiving treatment at the MTRH and once he is stable, we will record a statement from before taking him to court to face murder related charge,” said Kanani. She asked the student to remain calm and avoid acts that would disrupt peace.

Earlier, Moi University College of Health Sciences students staged a demonstration in Eldoret town to protest the brutal killing of their colleague. Wangeci’s colleagues described her as a hardworking, humble and outgoing person. The Dean School of Medicine Prof Lukoye Atwoli declined to address the media.