No longer a bad omen.

Douglas Dindi and Sandra Wekesa @PeopleDailyKE

Just weeks ago, Everlyn Namukhula, 28, gave births to quintuplets through a caesarean section at the Kakamega county hospital. The issue has split opinion after a section of elders from the community reportedly advised that three of the five children be killed to spare the community bad omen. Another set of elders termed the practice as backward, inhuman and savage.

This group insists that the practice was replaced by the discovery of a concoction of selected wild herbs that cleanses the “curse” when administered to the family, newborns, midwife and clan members who would interact with the lactating mother.

Before her death, Namukhula had to not only deal with poverty but two traditions at crossroads, especially considering split between the conservative Banyala, where she was from and the Baengele clan that inhabits vast swathes of Sisokhe in Kakamega.

Gilbert Nanzushi, 38, the father of the newborns is from the Bamwende Clan of Batsotso sub-tribe, which by extension means the quintuplets are Bamwende.

His father, the late Reuben Nazushi, reportedly settled in Sisokhe area with his wife Melsa in 1977 from Shikomari area in the neighbouring Lurambi constituency.

Multiple interviews with elders from both Batsotso and Banyala sub-tribes reveal that they revere twins. They claim twins were a bad omen that must be subjected to an elaborate ritual before they are accepted into the community.

Ndeta Chimasia, 70, from the Batsotso clan, says the ritual, comprising a concoction of herbs, was conducted by community elders to exorcise a supposed curse in the home and cleanse the midwife from a skin disorder, vitiligo, said to be a direct result of contact with twins.

Spared death

This practice, he says, is a latter day ritual that replaced killing. Previously, the society associated firsborn twins with bad omen. Twins born in between other children would be spared death, but they would still undergo the ritual. “Triplets, quadruplets and quintuplets were rare and unknown to the public.

But twins as firstborns in a family would attract instant death, always administered quietly and immediately after birth by the midwives and the remains interred by family without ceremony,” Chimasia says.

He notes that in instances where the midwife was compassionate enough to spare the twins; the babies would not be allowed to suckle their mother. But the tradition dictated that they had to be withdrawn immediately and disposed of to the forest to be eaten by wild animals. Unlike the Luhya, other communities considered multiple births strange, but not a bad omen.

In the Meru Community, for example, twins were welcome with as much funfair as single-birth babies. But there is a strict ritual when it comes to naming these bundles of joy. Since children are named after the parents of their parents, with the firstborn named from the paternal side and the second from the maternal side, this order is upset when the babies are twins.

Lack of Knowledge

“The twins must be named from one side of the family. Naming them after both sides is considered bad omen, and the family will be at risk of death and diseases,” says Muthaura Njogu, Meru Fm presenter. Dr Geofrey Wango, psychologist, University of Nairobi, says the reverence and fear of multiple-birth children emerged from the lack of knowledge of modern medicine.

“In the absence of knowledge of modern medicine that could explain the occurrence of multiple births, communities sought logical explanations for such events. They, therefore, interpreted multiple births as a curse from God. Just as it was the norm to kill children with disability, communities would eliminate children born as a result of a multiple birth as a way of doing away with the ‘curse’,” he says.

According to Ken Ouko, a sociologist, multiple births are considered both abnormal and strange. He says that most communities associate multiple births beyond the normal standard of twining with evil.

“The reason for this belief system is that popping four or five children simultaneously is beyond blessing and qualifies as punishment instead. In most cases, twins or triplets are celebrated as abundance of blessing, but any number beyond that is seen as an abomination that requires cleansing or customary remedy,” he says.

He adds that the said remedies are typically punitive and mostly involve culling two or three of the children who are then offered as a sacrificial appeasement to the gods.

Ouko says that in rural society, multiple births are also believed to invite jealousy from other women with an evil eye or who are subsequently inclined to pursue the option of witchcraft in causing the ‘lucky’ mother untold grief with her multiple bundles of joy. However, it is quite a relief that most African communities no longer put such beliefs into consideration.