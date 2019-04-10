How safe are your children when using public toilets?

At what age should parents allow children to use public toilets alone? This is a question parents have been forced to ask themselves the past few weeks after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a six-year-old boy in a restaurant restroom in the city

A 40-year-old man was recently arrested for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in a popular coffee joint in Karen. According to Nairobi county police commander, Philip Ndolo, the man grabbed the girl and inserted his fingers in her genitals when she was washing her hands in the ladies’ toilet.

He was startled when the girl screamed and ran out to her mother for help. He is now facing assault charges for touching the private parts of a minor.

The incident prompted the a widespread fear among parents with an overwhelming number of netizens saying they did not wish to let their children use public toilets alone.

Heated debate

However, it does not appear like a straightforward case. Many parents commented that their own children, particularly of the opposite gender, did not wish to be accompanied to the toilet by a parent by the time they have reached the age of eight.

“As a mother, you can’t take an eight-year-old boy into the ladies’ washroom, people don’t like it. You aren’t welcome into the men’s either. So, what can you do?” one person asked.

But others said the safety of their children outweighed everything else. “Nope, my son will continue to come with me till he is old enough to defend himself,” one person said. “I’m sorry I would rather make people feel a little uncomfortable. My son comes with me in the female toilets. Better safe than sorry,” said another

Others accused parents of helicopter parenting. “Talk about helicopter parenting. Yes, it’s a shame about what happened, but many children go to the toilet and nothing happens. Nothing ever good comes of knee jerk reactions,” one social media user said.

Follow your gut

Security experts argue that there’s no set age when a child can use a public bathroom alone. It’s one of the many gray areas of child-rearing, and the sometimes uncomfortable subject raises issues of confidence, maturity, privacy and fear.

Isaac Wanyonyi, a security expert, advises parents to always follow their gut and when they feel the location might not be safe for their children, escort them.

Possible solutions

“If possible, stand at the door and talk to your child throughout their time in the bathroom. Call out things like, ‘did you find a vacant bathroom,’ ‘Do you need help?’ ‘Did you wash your hands?’ ‘Can you reach the soap?’ Don’t be afraid that you might embarrass your child by talking to them at the doorway,” he cautions.

Chief Executive Officer, Securex Agencies Kenya Limited Tony Sahni says going by ensuing discourse online, public restrooms simply aren’t safe enough. “Our children are not the only vulnerable group when it comes to using these facilities.

In the past, it was commonplace to hear of muggers, pickpockets and drug abusers having free reign in such washrooms, and so, even adults can fall prey to criminal elements. Sexual predators and kidnappers have also been known to pick on children as they use these facilities, particularly when they aren’t accompanied,” he points out.

In their formative years, it would be acceptable for a mother to take her son into the ladies’ washroom with no reservations whatsoever. However, when the child is between eight and 10 years, they might have to start learning to use the gender-appropriate facility. Understandably, this would be a difficult transition for both parent and child.

“If you aren’t able to accompany them, as would be the case with a father and his young daughter, he can then approach a woman with children and ask her to watch over his own daughter while in there.

If this isn’t an option, any personnel in uniform such as a security guard or a janitor at a mall can also keep an eye on your child. However, should you have more than one child, drum it into the elder sibling that they have to watch over their younger brother or sister,” he advises.

Another means of recourse, Sahni says would be to ask your child to relieve themselves before leaving the house or minimise the intake of fluids a few hours before leaving the house with your child.

In conclusion, Sahni says making children safe in washrooms is a collective responsibility to be shared by parents, custodians and law enforcement agencies.