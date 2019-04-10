Joy Winnie Waruguru, 21, is already a revered professional model

At 21, Joy Winnie Waruguru is already a revered professional model, runway choreographer, make-up artist, stylist and peer counsellor. Elly Gitau chats with the Psychology student at Chuka University

Elly Gitau @ElijahGitau

Take us through your fashion journey.

My fashion journey started when I was a young girl. I drew inspiration from my mum; her style was always at the top. It was to die for. Everyday I looked forward to the day I’ll become a big girl to buy my stuff and rock them the way she did.

Her looks prompted me to try out things like statement earrings and head wraps despite my young age. During cultural week in high school, I was interested in modelling, but found myself styling models and giving runway advices. My fashion sense grew with my personality. Right now, I feed from it.

Describe your style.

I don’t have a sophisticated style, but elegance comes first. I rock smart-elegant depending on the occasion. But on a normal day, street-elegant always works best for me.

What is your best fashion buy so far?

Nude jumpsuits.

Five things we would find in your handbag right now?

Ha-ha-ha. A mirror, a make-up purse, safety pins, extra pair of statement earrings and cologne.

Who are your style icons and why?

My first fashion icon is Victoria Kimani. She dresses so well; her body is just perfect for many fashionable outfits. The other one is Zari The Boss Lady. She’s super stylish and can rock trends in a unique way, making her looks a reference point for many.

Do you have a beauty routine?

Not really. What I decide to wear entirely depends on how I feel on a particular day.

Which fashion items do you think should be a staple in every girl’s wardrobe?

Personally, I’d say a pair of statement earrings. These pieces can crown a calm look and give it a super vibe. Also a pair of shorts — they can be rocked with a Kimono and a broad range of fitting tops, baggy chiffon blouses, tucked in T-shirts and vest tops, among others.

What female fashion fad do you think should be banned?

Bikers and petty coats!

What is your best fashion hack?

Rocking a shirt as an off-shoulder top, my oversized shirt as a dress top or an off-shoulder dress.

What’s the difference between styling yourself and others?

Styling myself draws back entirely to what I feel. Styling others, on the other hand, depends on things such as the client’s preference, their complexion, body type, make-up look they’re wearing and hairstyle.

What does a day in a life of a stylist, make-up artist, runway model and choregrapher like?

Apparently, according to societal dictation, there are standards set for me. First of all, I can’t afford not to look good. I have loads of people looking up to me, and disappointing them is the last thing I’d want to do. When I am not working, I spend my days researching on areas of interests, examine trends, what people want, working on personal projects, photoshoots and marketing.

Have you ever had stage fright while on the runway?

Definitely. I was shaking terribly and almost tripped during my first time on a runway. My make-up was almost got ruined as I was sweating profusely. The nightmare ended after my first two runway walks and completely disappeared when I realised the crowd liked me.

What does it entail to be a runway choreographer?

It begins from passion, then the knowledge. Can you deliver, pass knowledge, inspire, build confidence in a person? It goes a long beyond that runway walk. It also calls for a lot of patience.

Two stereotypes always associated with models?

Models are considered to be of low or no morals and other than ‘slaying’ and looking pretty, they cannot do anything else. But to the contrary, we are beauties with brains.

Who is your dream person to style?

Nicky Minaj. She can rock absolutely anything and speak through the outfits. Her sassy nature is worth to live for.

Fashion items you wish for?

An expensive fur coat and thigh high heeled boots.

What social responsibility initiatives do you run?

I’m part of a nonprofit organisation called Peace Ambassadors Kenya, where I’m the reigning titleholder. I also run mentorship programmes for young mothers mostly in rescue centres. I also train mentors in partnership with I Choose Life organisation.