Following in his mother’s footsteps

Juggling between parenting and her demanding career, media personality Violet Mbuvi would sometimes take her son Paul Mbuvi along with her to work. Unknown to her, she was preparing him for the same career. She talks about her son’s career, divorce and more

Harriet James @PeopleDailyKe

Paul ended his marriage a few days after legalising the union. How did things end up this way?

Paul and his wife, Sheila Cherono had lived together for five years before legalising their marriage on August 8, 2015. However, on August 20 of the same year, he discovered his wife was cheating on him. Her phone had rang and as he rushed to give it to her in a different room, he noted she had received sexually explicit texts from another man. When he confronted her, she didn’t deny it.

She said she had fallen in love with her colleague. She moved out the following day, but they agreed to go for counselling to save their marriage. She came back, but on October 2015, he discovered that they were still hanging out together.

The last nail on the coffin came on April 2016 when he discovered his wife had some investment together with her lover. He decided to move on with life and filed for divorce.

It must have been tough for the family.

Everyone in the family was shocked. We never saw it coming because we loved his wife and daughter. We never suspected anything because Paul is secretive when it comes to his private affairs. At one time they did not have a house help and I took time off work to babysit my granddaughter and I couldn’t tell they had marital issues.

As a mother, what advice did you give him following his divorce?

Young people today do not care about the consequences of their actions.

They do as they please regardless of who would get caught up in their mess.

I advised him to take time before remarrying.

I think he got married too early— they started living together when he was 24 and legalised their union when he was 29. Actually, it got me worried. As a journalist, I once interviewed the late Hon Mutula Kilonzo and I asked him the right age for a man to marry; he told me from 33 years. I believe he was right.

Speaking of which, you are a journalist and your son followed in your footsteps.

Yes. I’m a radio producer/broadcaster and the manager of Mwatu FM, a sister station of KBC. My son is also a journalist. Currently, he is working with Classic 105. He is also an actor, comedian and a voice artist.

At what point did he discover he wanted to follow that road?

He started advertising at the age of four when he did Junior Panadol, Cod Liver Oil syrup, Jik, Scots Emulsion and many others that I cannot remember. In 1999, he was awarded for being the youngest person to green the Amboseli National Park through African Fund for Endangered Wildlife (AFEW) Kenya and Serena Hotels.

He planted over 30 trees in that park and many more at The Maasai Mara. He was among the children who ran an awareness campaign on HIV/Aids by World Health Organisation. As young as nine years, Paul would assist me to record Kipindi cha Watoto, a programme I used to host and produce on KBC English and Kiswahili service back in the 90s.

Since I had no house help, I used to take him alongwith me to my interviews. Through this, Paul knew how to operate the old voice recorders by himself without supervision. He knew how to set the voice levels, how to eliminate background noises and minimise interference and feedback on the device.

He learnt all that by watching me do it. When he chose to pursue a bachelor of science in Biotechnology, I advised him to pursue an arts degree in communication or theatre. But he insisted on doing a science course. When he was through, he told me that l was right.

He once gained a lot of weight, then lost it. Why?

One day, Paul and his friends went to produce a music video album for a choir in Limuru. It was windy. He almost got blown by the wind, he was too skinny! He came home and swore that he must add some weight. I discouraged him from overeating, but he never listened.

In less than a year, he added weight from 65kgs to over 80kgs. In little under two years, he was over 100kgs. I would advice him to lose weight, but he would get upset. One day, he met a lovely woman who encouraged him to lose some kilos.

That is when he saw sense in what I used to tell him. He got on a strict and serious diet. In two months, we could see results. In six months, he had lost over 20 kilos. Now he maintains a clean eating habit. I can hardly believe he is the same Paul.

What doesn’t the public know about him?

Paul, my last born son, is an obedient young man. He has always been mature, always thinks before talking and is loving. And do you know Paul never lies? He is not the kind of child you tell to say a lie on your behalf; I trained him that way.

Paul never missed class even when he was unwell. He would tell me to pack his medicine to school. So, in a year, he would miss school once or twice due to illness and he would cry when he did.