MPC slates next loan rates meet for May

Zachary Ochuodho @zachudho

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold the next benchmark lending rate meeting on May 27.

The committee met on March 27, setting the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at nine per cent. That was the fifth time the MPC retained the CBR at nine per cent since May 28, last year.

According to CBK governor Patrick Njoroge, the benchmark lending rate remained unchanged due to macroeconomic stability, sustained optimism on economic growth prospects despite the delayed onset of the long rains.

Njoroge said the month-on-month inflation remained within the target range in February largely due to stable food prices, lower electricity and fuel prices and muted demand-driven inflation. He said the overall inflation declined to 4.1 per cent in February from 4.7 per cent in January.

The non-food-non-fuel inflation remained below five per cent, indicating that demand pressures in the economy were muted. According to Cytonn Investment Management Plc out of the seven indicators tracked – government borrowing, exchange rate, private sector credit, interest rates, inflation, investor sentiment and security, three were positive, three others were neutral and one was negative.

“Due to these indicators, Cytonn Investment Management maintains its positive outlook on the 2019 macroeconomic environment supported by expectations for strong economic growth at between 5.7 and 5.9 per cent,” said Cytonn in a statement.