Kenya to reap from sovereign wealth fund

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) will ensure that future Budgets are not dependent on export revenues, Britam Asset Managers said yesterday.

According to the asset managers, the yet to be established SWF fund will stabilise government revenues, bridge the current infrastructure deficit and improve Kenya’s net savings.

Britam Asset Managers’ chief executive Kenneth Kaniu said the proposed sovereign wealth fund will help improve efficiency in capital expenditure on projects and reduce pressure on government revenues from other sources such as taxes.

Mega projects

Speaking yesterday in Nairobi, Kaniu said through the SWF the Government will be able to save funds for use on mega projects without slashing allocations in case there is oil and commodities price volatility.

“It is encouraging to see the government being proactive. The move to have all the necessary legal and structural mechanisms in place, before expected revenues from crude oil and minerals begin to come in, should result in more effective and efficient use of resources,” said Kaniu.

He said the fund will stabilise the shilling, contain inflation and also helps the country avoid over borrowing especially during the windfall.

“During years of windfall, the fund will provide an avenue to channel the funds away from the Budget to prevent “overspending,” said Kaniu.

Britam Asset Managers’ chief investment officer James Mose explained that since the assets held in the SWF will be denominated in foreign currency, the fund will also be expected to stabilise the Shilling, which has depreciated at an annual average rate of approximately three to four per cent.