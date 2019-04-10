Why GDP is growing but low, middle class feel worse off.

Morris Aron @PeopleDailyKe

Ever wondered why despite announcements that the economy is growing, the effects do not seem to reach you? It is because you are in the wrong income class or you are slaving in a sector that is not reaping from initiatives meant to boost economic growth.

A leading development economist Anzetse Were said there is an emerging trend that implies that the economy is not growing as a unit. According to him, sectors in line with initiatives meant to boost economic performance are benefiting more at the expense of non-target sectors.

Middle class

“We are seeing many people in the middle class dropping to low class while others are climbing to higher income classes. Some sectors like agriculture, which employ many people, are not showing economic benefits that are in tandem with the labour input compared to, for example, the information technology sector that employs few people but with high returns,” said Were.

“When sectors that employ more people do not feel the impact of reported economic growth, a good number of the population employed in the sector also misses out. Gross domestic product (GDP) figures announcing economic growth do not make sense to such a group of people.”

The phenomen is a broader representation of an economic term called duopoly where only certain sectors and certain income groups appear to grow in tandem with GDP figures at the expense of the rest of the economy and other income classes.

In Kenya, financial institutions and technology companies have been having a field day at the expense of agriculture and manufacturing. Also, those at the top of the income table are benefiting more compared to the middle-and-low income group.

A recent report by Financial Sector Deepeing found that Kenyans in the middle-and-low income group are badly off now compared to a year earlier. The report found that the number of people seeking credit from shopkeepers—who are the principal lenders in the lower income segment—almost tripled between 2016 and 2019.