World Bank predicts long dry spell will hurt economy

Morris Aron @PeopleDailyKe

Dry weather across much of Kenya is likely to curb economic growth this year, the World Bank said yesterday, as it cuts its forecast to 5.7 per cent growth.

According to a World Bank Kenya Economic Update report, Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow to 5.7 per cent this year against an initial projection of 5.8 per cent but could drop to 4.5 per cent if the rains do not come. “The medium-term growth outlook is stable but recent threats of drought could drag down growth,” the World Bank said.

“Risks include drought conditions that could curtail agricultural output, especially if grain-growing counties are affected,” the bank said.

It has also attributed the growth forecast to private sector credit crunch and tax revenue being channeled to pay debt instead of being used for development projects.

There are also concerns on Brexit tensions and strained US-China relations and their impact on exports and remittances to and from Kenya.

“Interest rate capping has seen credit to the private sector and households dry up while unfavourable weather conditions might see a rise in the cost of basic foodstuff,” said World Bank senior economist Peter Chacha.

“Fiscal slippages, global trade challenges and a shaky current account are also a concern,” added Chacha.

According to the World Bank, there is urgent need to accelerate credit access to the private sector by fast-tracking reforms to ‘crowd them in’.

Total output

The institution also advised that the government needs to improve promptness of payment to its goods and services suppliers, who are mostly small and medium enterprises.

It observed that pending bills as a percentage total national output has been growing. About 1.6 per cent of the GDP is in the form of pending bills having grown from 0.9 per cent in 2016.

It has called on the government to reform how the fertiliser subsidy works, set up a warehouse receipt system countrywide and to enact a new Irrigation Act to wean Kenya off rain dependency.

Jared Osoro, head of research at Kenya Bankers Association said data which is showing constrained consumption at the household level should be a key concern for economic growth because it points to weak demand.

Other red flags that Osoro pointed out included the rising levels of non-performing loans and increase in frequency of firms issuing profit warning. – Additional reporting by Reuters