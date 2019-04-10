Sudan protesters defiant following aborted bid to clear army HQ sit-in

Khartoum, Tuesday

Thousands of defiant Sudanese protesters remained camped outside army headquarters for a fourth day today, after security forces abandoned two separate attempts to disperse them when soldiers fired in the air, witnesses said.

Chanting “freedom, freedom,” crowds of men and women, who had spent the night camped outside Khartoum’s sprawling complex that also houses the president’s residence, urged top brass to back them in ending Omar al-Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted tule.

It is the largest rally since protests erupted following a three-fold increase in bread prices in December, before mushrooming into nationwide demonstrations demanding that Bashir step down.

Early on Tuesday, members of the National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police fired tear gas at the protesters in an abortive bid to disperse their sit-in, protest movement organisers said. “There was heavy firing of tear gas after which army soldiers opened the gates of the compound for protesters to enter,” a witness told AFP. – AFP