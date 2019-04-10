Ngilu says factory ready to make chiefs’ uniform.

Governor Charity Ngilu has assured the Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) is well equipped to produce quality uniform for all chiefs and their assistants across the country.

She said 145 electric sewing machines and other critical embroidery and pressing machines have been installed to ensure high-quality production.

Her assurance follows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive last week that the Kitui factory produces uniform for the administrators.

Speaking to the press after she toured the facility yesterday, Ngilu said her administration as well as Kitui residents were grateful to the President for the opportunity and promised to undertake the task diligently.

“It is a great honour to the people of Kitui as it will ensure sustainable employment for our youth and enhance the county’s growth,” she said.

The factory, situated at Syongila market in the outskirts of Kitui town, is modelled on the Export Processing Zone garment industrial unit and operates for 24 hours. It was launched last year.

“KICOTEC has capacity to produce 5,000 units per day, employing the services of over 400 youth whom we have already trained,” said Ngilu.

The governor said besides chiefs’ uniform, the factory will produce school uniform at a cheaper price to cushion residents from exploitation. “We are also hopeful we will secure tenders to supply uniform to other security personnel,” Ngilu said. -KNA