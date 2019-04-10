Student drowns in ocean during school games

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

A swimming expedition for students participating in the Brookside Kenya Secondary School Sports Association games in Mombasa, ended tragically after one of them drowned in the Indian Ocean.

The Form Four student from Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School in Nairobi county was swimming in the company of his 10 colleagues and their coach near the Mtwapa Creek on Monday evening when the tragedy struck.

Daniel Mokua was part of his school’s rugby sevens team set to participate in the national games at the Shimo La Tewa Secondary School. He is said to have left the venue for swimming at Neptune Beach when teachers were having a meeting.

He was washed away by strong waves into the deep sea. Efforts by volunteer divers to rescue him did not yield fruit as due to thee strong waves, and only retrieved the body an hour later.

Kisauni sub-county police commander Julius Kiragu said the team coach is being held at Bamburi Police Station to aid investigations into the incident.

“We want to find out their exact motive of sneaking from the games venue despite the rules against it being very clear. They were supposed to be confined within the venue,” he told journalists.

Kiragu said the coach may have helped the boys to sneak out of the venue. He appealed to teachers and team managers accompanying students in the sporting activities to be extra-vigilant and monitor movements of students.

Kipsang order

“The majority of these students come from upcountry where there are no large water bodies. They are always overexcited about the ocean,” said the police boss.

The incident comes barely a week after Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang directed all involved in the games to ensure students are safe.