Four Jubilee MPs affirm party intact, supports Uhuru agenda

Four Jubilee MPs have denied claims that the party is split into two factions,saying they are all focused on delivering the President’s agenda.

The Four Simon King’ara (Ruiru), Kuria Kimani (Molo), Samuel Gachobe (Subukia) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) said the party is intact and instead blamed some few MPs accusing them of trying to paint the outfit in bad light.

Without naming names, King’ara said there were some individuals going round preaching hatred while depicting the party as split and called on Kenyans to ignore them.

Addressing the press in Naivasha yesterday, the MP at the same time called on Kenyans to register with the Huduma Namba saying it was for the benefit of all.

His sentiments were echoed by Gachobe who said they were committed to ensuring government programmes run smoothly without interference. Kuria and Kihara called on Kenyans to support the initiatives being undertaken by government at the local level.