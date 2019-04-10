Detectives seize 500kg dried khat

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) jointly with Kenya Revenue Authority customs officers yesterday seized 500kgs of dried khat concealed as tea packets on transit to the US, Australia and Austria.

The consignment sent by various exporters was packed in 52 bags. Detectives seized the consignment following intelligence reports from KRA officers who issued a seizure notice of the goods.

Last week, Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU) officers intercepted 12kgs of heroin packed in 48 lip gloss pieces destined for Port Hacourt in Nigeria from Nairobi. Another consignment of prohibited hard drugs was also recovered on transit to Monrovia in Liberia.

Through a multi-agency team comprising DCI officers, KRA officials particularly Customs and Border Control, National Intelligence Service and Immigration officers, surveillance at all points of entry and exit used as transit routes for contraband, has been heightened.

Previously, Kenya has been cited as a key transit point for trans-national organised crime like human trafficking, poaching, drug trafficking and money laundering.

In 2013 three Turkish nationals were arrested and charged in Makadara Law Courts after police confiscated undeclared Sh29,580,000 at the JKIA en-route to Somalia, Mogadishu.