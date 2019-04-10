Court lifts Obado travel restrictions

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

It is relief for Migori Governor Okoth Obado after the High Court reviewed bail terms that restrained him from moving 20km radius within the county.

Justice Jessie Lesiit allowed the governor to travel and transit within the Migori county saying the restriction is no longer a necessary condition.

“The purpose of the bail condition has been served and is no longer necessary,” said the judge. On the issue of travel documents, Lesiit directed the governor to be making specific requests whenever he intends to travel.

The High Court had issued stringent terms to the governor last year after he was charged with the murder of 26-year-old Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

Deposit documents

He was ordered to deposit at the court all his travel documents in court including his Kenyan, East African and diplomatic passports, if he has any.

The governor had also been warned against causing an adjournment in the case and to report once a month to the Deputy Registrar of the said court.

Justice Lesiit had further warned the governor not go anywhere within 20km of Homa Bay county boundary.

Obado was also directed not to contact or intimidate, whether directly or by proxy, any of the witnesses in the case as per the witness statements and other documents that have been supplied by the state to the defence.

In his bail review application, however, the governor said he had strictly complied with the terms despite their high restrictive nature.

He said, as a governor of Migori, his work involves travelling and shuttling mostly from Nairobi to Migori where the official residence and his office are situated.

Big portion

Obado argued that Migori comprises eight constituencies and the big portion of the five border Homa Bay and the 20km restrictions which bars him from effectively serving all the people residing in the county.

“The only mode of travelling to Nairobi from Migori town without either coming at any point within the prohibited 20km distance or incurring heavy costs for chattering a flight is by the road through Transmara, travelling via this route takes six hours longer than the preferred Kisii-Suneka–Rongo which falls within the restricted distance,” he had argued through his lawyers.

The prosecution had, however, opposed the application saying that the condition as to the depositing of the travel documents to the court was intended to ensure he does not leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission.