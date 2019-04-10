Seal loopholes schools use of fleece parents

There is a good reason why the Ministry of Education issues guidelines on school fees, teaching hours, extra-curricular activities and holidays. The fees guidelines are meant to ensure learners from all social backgrounds get a shot at the best education possible and that rogue school heads and boards do not use their privileged positions to rip off parents.

Class breaks and school holidays are designed to nurture all-rounded citizens, through extra-curricular activities such as sports, entertainment and reading outside the syllabus to broaden the learners’ world view.

This diverse learning is at the core of the new Competency-Based Curriculum. It is, therefore, retrogressive for certain schools, as reported by this newspaper yesterday, to insist on rote learning and undue focus on exams.

And it is an even more serious offence to charge extra fees, hidden in euphemism such as motivation fees. Besides, the government’s ban on “remedial” classes, offered either after official learning hours or during school holidays, stands.

While there may be genuine cases of schools trying to use all means to improve their performance, the extra classes and the accompanying fees are mostly used as avenues to fleece struggling parents and guardians.

This conduct by school administrations and boards — with the collusion of some parents — is immoral. Schools that engage in such chicanery cannot hope to bring up upright citizens who reap where they have sown. They can only succeed in nurturing corruption and other vices that sound education should help eradicate.

It is also possible for learners who are segregated, because their parents cannot afford the motivational fees, to suffer psychologically. Their poor performance, in the end, may not be attributed to lack of extra instruction but their being subjected to a discriminatory learning environment.

Schools and teachers should strive to use officially sanctioned time and resources to teach and motivate students. That is what they are paid for. Where there are marked weaknesses in learners, they should be taken on individual basis instead of the one-size-fits-all approach.

Meanwhile, the government must take action against school administrations that such tricks to defy the school fees and learning period guidelines. Most parents are overburdened by the current school fees levels and it is cruel to pile on more burden to them.

Such illegal fees are also working against the government’s policies of free secondary school tuition and 100 per cent transmission to secondary school.