Bold steps required to make universities efficient

Dr Andrew Riechi

Most of the 70-plus Kenyan universities and constituent colleges are facing severe challenges affecting their effectiveness as catalysts of socioeconomic development.

They include a mismatch between courses offered and labour market needs, misplacing applicants in courses and institutions, inadequate funding, shortage or inappropriate learning resources, inadequately-motivated academic staff and poor management and declining enrolments. And this point explains the high graduate unemployment. Ironically, there are jobs that require skilled manpower.

In response to the high demand for degrees, competition for qualified students is intense, prompting some of the institutions to regularly run costly adverts in the media to attract students. The situation in most of the institutions requires urgent attention by the government and relevant stakeholders. In my view, some radical measures to remedy the situation are inevitable.

First, I suggest the recommendations of a recent report of the Commission for University Education (CUE) be urgently considered for implementation. The most critical is reviewing the status of some new, unsustainable universities and colleges with a view to converting some of them to institutes of higher learning offering new and specialist courses based on market needs.

For instance, in some developed countries, universities have niche specialisation in areas of research such as agriculture, forestry and environment. China has a university that specialises in herbal medicine!

Secondly, like what top private universities continually do, all universities should be compelled to conduct regular Market Surveys and Tracer Studies to regularly update their courses to make them relevant and attractive to local and international students.

For instance, the complex international relations and ongoing global conflicts require experts in international studies. And because of the dynamic global developments, it would be prudent for some local universities to establish schools of international studies similar to such as India’s Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, whose professors are mostly consulted on international issues.

It is also time to reconsider the role of Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS). With appropriate monitoring mechanisms by the Education ministry and the revamped CUE, universities should be allowed to conduct direct admissions.

The ensuing competition among universities will ultimately enhance internal efficiency and employability of their graduates. Without such a measure, the current duplication of courses among universities will persist, reflecting lack of innovation.

Based on institutional admissions of students, it is time the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) considers introducing funding mechanisms that enable recipients to join universities of their choice. As part of demand-side financing programmes, the loans board can introduce a Voucher Scheme to increase choices for school-leavers so that providers of higher education can have equal opportunities to attract applicants.

This will replace the current inefficient system of KUCCPS admitting many students into universities they did not select, and Helb funding them to pursue academic programmes they are not interested in!

Finally, the management of universities should be reformed for these institutions to carry out mandates of generating knowledge and skills for the 21st century.

Kenyan universities should adopt more effective strategic planning to remain relevant in the highly globalised society and deliver on their mandates, namely; conduct research, teach and offer service to society. Globally, universities are the nerve-centres of economies, with the best think-tanks, first-class hospitals, among other research centres. – The writer is Policy Analyst and Senior Lecturer, University of Nairobi