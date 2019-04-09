NEWSPeople DailyWORLD
Sudan urged to listen to protesters
As protests continue in Sudan, the United Kingdom, United States and Norway (known as The Troika) have urged the government to respond to the demonstrators’ demands in a “serious and credible” way.
In a statement, the countries call for the government to release all political detainees and lift the state of emergency which was imposed by President Omar al-Bashir last month.
The three countries promise to support and help resolve “some of the long-term economic challenges that Sudan faces” if the Sudanese authorities take the steps outlined in the statement. -BBC