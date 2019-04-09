Kirui keen to reclaim Boston title after last year’s second place

Ericson Kiprono

Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya is confident of reclaiming the Boston Marathon title when the 123rd edition of the race takes place in the US city next Monday.

After a second-place finish last year, Kirui, who trains at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, is encouraged by the preparations he has had and is sure of winning back the title he last laid his hands on in 2017.

“I am ready for the task ahead and I’m looking forward to a good race,” he said. Victory in 2017 earned Kirui a slot in Team Kenya to the World Championships in London that year, where he bagged gold, and with the global event set to take place in Doha in October, he is hoping that lightning will strike twice.

He is, however, wary of a rich field in Boston which has last year’s winner Yuki Kawauchi of Japan and Chicago Marathon champion Galen Rupp of the US.

“They are good athletes and I know it will be competitive but I will do my best to be on the podium,” he said. Kirui will team up with Lawrence Cherono, Rotterdam marathon winner Kenneth Kipkemoi and two-time Toronto marathon champion Benson Kipruto.

In the women’s category, 2017 Boston champion Edna Kiplagat, 2015 Boston winner Caroline Rotich and Sharon Cherop will be Kenya’s representatives.