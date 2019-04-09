Kirui wins February’s StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month award

Amos Kirui has been named the StarTimes SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of February 2019. Kirui, one of the country’s emerging athletes, picked the award after winning the senior men’s 10km race during the national cross-country trials at the Eldoret Sports Club, beating world defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor among others.

Kirui posted 29:51 minutes, edging Evans Keitany, who registered 29:5, to second place with Rodgers Kwemoi taking the final podium position in 30:00 minutes.

The steeplechase specialist beat Ivory Coast rally winner Manvir Baryan and world 5,000m champion Helen Obiri to the coveted award.

Following his victory, Kirui took home a personalised trophy, 42-inch StarTimes Digital TV set and Sh100,000 in prize money. “Kirui becomes the 20th winner of the StarTimes award since its inception in 2017.

We are committed to continue with this journey in recognising outstanding performances by our sports men and women while challenging others out there to work even harder, ” said StarTimes Director of Marketing Japheth Akhulia during the award ceremony.

Kirui joins the growing list of athletes who have won the StarTimes gong among them Eliud Kipchoge, Beatrice Chepkoech, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal and Hellen Obiri as well as chess player Sasha Mongeli, boxers Fatuma Zarika and Judy Waguthi, swimmer Maria Brunhelner and rally driver Manvir Baryan.