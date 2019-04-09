Man arraigned in court for defrauding journalist

A restaurant owner in Kilimani area of Nairobi was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts charged with obtaining money through false pretence.

Emmanuel Mulobi Musebe appeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday 8th April 2019.

He is alleged to have committed the offence between March and August 2018 in Kilimani area within Nairobi County with the intent to defraud.

The suspect who runs Nyumbani Restaurant located off Ole Dume road and Treasure Gardens situated along Argwings Kodhek road is alleged to have obtained over Sh3 million from a Nairobi based journalist, James Onyango who is an editor with a local business magazine.

According to the charge sheet, the accused with intent to defraud falsely obtained KShs.3.2 million from the complainant by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell to him a vehicle registration number KBU 220Q – a Range Rover – a fact that he knew was false.

He was released on a bond of KShs.2 million with a surety of a similar amount or cash bail of KShs.500,000 pending trial.

The case will be mentioned on 23rd April.