Human resource management key in the construction industry

Construction is an incredibly physical job with workers exposed to various risks, dangerous work environments and harsh chemicals. It is the job of human resource departments to make clear the importance of healthcare resources and other benefits that they can take advantage of.

In the construction industry, the concept of human resource management is not as well defined and improved as in other mainstream and formal industries.

For every industry to grow there has to be continuous improvement of efficiency in resources usage. There has to be capacity building to empower all the stakeholders to be better and to do better.

Every construction site has labor, whether mechanized systems are employed or not and also regardless of the magnitude of mechanization. This therefore makes it necessary to direct enough attention and resources towards human resource management and development in construction.

Human resource management is a critical part of project management. A client who is building should be keen to know how well the resources are being utilized through-out the project.

A contractor on site must be very hands on when considering the usage of resources in any individual project because this has a direct effect to the quality of his deliverables, his profit margins and eventually his reputation as contractor.

Fast growing usage of new mobile application (App), iBUILDapp has been designed to revolutionize the human resource management aspect in the construction industry. It is a one stop shop where you have an elaborate and detailed list of all the fundis on your site, their skills, their reviews and recommendations from other contractors as proof of their capabilities.

The iBUILD mobile app also allows you to digitize your day to day operations by running and managing timesheets. For every worker you hire through the iBUILD app, a timesheet is generated that helps you manage their working hours as it keeps records of the amounts due to each of them according to the hours worked.

BUILD then provides the best tool of all- the ability to upload time sheets directly to the payment gateway and pay all of your workers through the iBUILD wallet. Straight from the contractor wallet into the worker wallets. And there is more! Workers can cash out of their wallets directly into their Mpesa accounts.

Marlowa Okwogo of Marvin Interiors Inc. is a company that specializes in interior installations and external façade finishes in Nairobi and Kisumu Counties.

Marlowa has been using the new technology from iBUILD to manage his fundis on site. He sent out a posting for some positions he needed urgently filled and within 6 hours he had a number of qualified applications. He was able to review and hire, all through the app.

One worker, in particular, was named Charles. He has been managing these workers along with Charles through the timesheet on the app, as well as paying them and it has increased efficiency and accuracy and using the e-wallet in the app, the contractor no longer has to deal with all of that cash.

iBUILD app is at the forefront to champion the ability of the construction industry to maximize efficiency and quality. This improves production and scalability in the delivery of their products and services and it also improves the construction sector as a whole.