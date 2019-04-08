Kadenge discharged after two months in hospital.

Amos Abuga

Kenya football legend Joe Kadenge has been discharged from hospital after two months. His brother John Anzrah has confirmed Kadenge is in stable condition having suffered a stroke in February, which was attributed to the death of his daughter Evelyn Kadenge in the United States.

“He (Kadenge) is resting at home. Doctors saw it better to discharge him on Saturday because his condition has improved. He is doing better at his South B home in Nairobi,” said Anzrah.

There had been claims that the family was unable to raise the accumulated hospital bill for the celebrated star but Anzrah says the matter was settled.

“He could not have been released had the bills not been cleared,” he added. The 83-year-old is, however, still under a 24-hour watch of a doctor as he is unable to talk but can recognise those around him.=