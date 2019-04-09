Kisumu All Stars dream of NSL title as fine run continues

Kisumu All Stars could make history if their current run of form in the National Super League is anything go by. Rank outsiders at the start of the season, the lakeside team now find themselves just two points off top spot in the 20-team league and coach Francis ‘Killer’ Oduor has urged his charges to go for the title.

Four teams are in a neck-and-neck race for the title and direct promotion to the SportPesa Premier League with leaders Ushuru and second-placed Nairobi Stima both on 52 points, Wazito in third just a point adrift while All Stars have 50 after 14 wins in 25 matches and with the season entering homestretch, it has never been tighter.

Dreaming big

Following their 2-0 win over bottom-placed Kangemi Allstars on Sunday, former Kenyan international Oduor believes his team has the tools to make their dream a reality.

“We are within striking range in a very competitive league. We cannot take anything for granted because it is through hard work and a proper mindset that we are here. It is very possible to win the championship as long as we keep our feet on the ground and work on consistency,” Oduor told People Sport.

“I am always proud of the fighting spirit my playing unit has.

We have come a long way and for us the sky is the limit. Our language is football and we will not rest until our goal is reached,” added Oduor, who has in his arsenal a deadly attacking force comprising Seth Owuor, John Oruko and Nelson Amunga.