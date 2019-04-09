Government finally releases cash for Stars Afcon preparations

Amos Abuga and Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleSports11

Harambee Stars can now plan for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) camp after the government released the money that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had required to prepare the team.

FKF had raised concerns over the slow pace at which the state was moving to release the money, saying the intended camp in France for the national team might not meterialise if the place they had identified is not paid for in time.

However, FKF confirmed yesterday that they have received Sh219 million from the Ministry of Sports for Harambee Stars to facilitate the national team’s preparations for the biennial tournament, set to take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

This is after the ministry had released Sh25 million to enable the team take part in the final Afcon qualifier against Ghana last month, bringing the total to Sh244 million.

Stars French coach Sebastian Migne will now be able to undertake a three-week pre-tournament training camp in Paris before leaving for Cairo to compete in the 24-team event and FKF president Nick Mwendwa says they will plan friendly matches after Friday’s Afcon draw in Egypt.

Outstanding salaries

“The high-profile friendly matches will be determined by the draw. After that, we can be able to get three teams for our friendly matches,” said Mwendwa in Nairobi yesterday, revealing that Sh38 million of the money will be used to pay outstanding salaries and allowances owed to the players.

Mwendwa further says contracts have been drafted to ensure players are adequately paid.“Each player will be paid depending on the number of matches he took part in,” said Mwendwa.

The initial squad of 26 is expected to camp in Paris from May 23- June 15 with players receiving Sh250,000 with a further Sh500,000 paid to the final 23-member squad that will make it to Cairo.

“We want to make this special. Just by reaching Egypt, one is guaranteed that amount, remember these are allowances, not bonuses,” he clarified.

For every group stage match win while in Cairo, the players will each be entitled to Sh250,000 with figures revised should the team get to the next round.

Meanwhile, FKF has partnered with gaming company Betin and travel agency Splash World Limited in a move aimed at facilitating local fans to Afcon.

Betin will conduct a raffle that will see six fans winning tickets to the tournament on fully-paid basis, for the opening three group stage matches.