Thrills guaranteed as school games begin in Mombasa

All roads will today lead to Shimo la Tewa Secondary School and Shanzu Teachers College in Mombasa as the Brookside-sponsored Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA), national games kick off this morning.

Security was yesterday heightened as schools arrived in the tourism city for the annual event set to feature different disciplines. The Ministry of Education has given stern instructions to teachers and education directors to ensure safety of students.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said security will be tight and promised proper management of traffic to ease movement of teams from one venue to another during the week-long competition.

Debut in the competition

Shanzu teachers college will host rugby and hockey while Shimo La Tewa High Scool will host basketball and handball. Oshwal Academy will host swimming activities while Mbaraki grounds will host Athletics.

In handball boys, Mangu boys will open their campaign against Soniak High School in pool A as they make a debut in the competition, while Hospital Hill will face off with White House in matches scheduled before noon. Other matchers later in the day will see debutants Mbooni Boys take on perennial giants Kimilili School.

In girls handball, Kahuho will open their campaign against Sega while Kamusinga High School will take on Dagoretti High in the morning matches. Other matches set for the day pit Dagoretti against Kirinyaga while Kirandich play an opponent from North Eastern.

However, the much anticipated action will be the rugby sevens and 15s matches. Kwale will face tournament favourites Maseno in the opener while Alliance will square it out with Dagoretti in the morning before Kangaru meet Galana while Kakamega face of with Kabianga in the afternoon.

Rugby sevens teams from Nairobi include Upper Hill and Muhuri Muchiri School while Central will be represented by Thika High, Kerugoya. Nyanza has Agoro Sare High and Chianda High as their representatives while Western region is represented by Vihiga High School and St Peter’s Mumisa.

Rift Valley will this year be represented by Laiser Hill and Menengai while hosts Coast has Shimba Hills, Barani, Khamis High and St Mary’s Secondary School. Eastern Region is represented by Katwanyaa and Muvuti schools all from Ukambani.

Athletics will start on Wednesday where runners will compete in 10,000m, 1,500m, 400m hurdles, 200m, 10,000m walk, relays, 100m, steeplechase, High Jump, Long Jump, Pole Vault, Hammer, Shot Put and Javelin.