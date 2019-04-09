Nakuru-based runner in danger of missing maiden trip abroad for Madrid’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Roy Lumbe @PeopleSport11

After years of trying, Kenyan marathoner David Macharia has finally secured a maiden trip abroad as he is set to participate in the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in Madrid, Spain on April 27.

However, the trip may not materialise due to lack of travel documents. Despite securing a sponsor who has already booked his flight and accommodation, Macharia has been unable to secure a visa to Spain due to lack of funds.

He is expected to raise at least Sh40,000 to cater for his visa, buy sprinting shoes and personal effects which is too much for him.

Devastated

The prospect of missing out on the event, which will have 2,000 participants, has left Macharia devastated and the Nakuru-based runner has now turned to farming with hopes that he can make enough to save his situation.

“I am so depressed since I don’t have funds to acquire a visa. I am supposed to have confirmed my participation by tomorrow (today) but I have no hope. I got a sponsor who agreed to book a hotel and air ticket for me and true to his word all that was done but only Sh40,000 is blocking my dream,” said Macharia.

“My participation in this marathon will be a life-changing experience as I have been approached by sports apparel giants Nike who are keen on giving me a sponsorship if I perform well,” he added.

The 29-year-old athlete has won a number of races locally, starting with the 2007 Ndakaini Half Marathon which he took part in consistently up to 2009 when he retired due to frustrations.

Unpaid rewards

He summed enough courage to return to the road six years later, featuring in a marathon in Uganda—his only race outside Kenya—where he won silver although he is yet to receive his cash rewards to date.

Macharia has also participated in half marathons locally and believes this trip to Spain will be the stepping stone to greater things after several challenges.

“Although I am not known nationally, I have won a number of races. I want to be like the late Samuel Wanjiru who left a mark in the athletics scene,” he said.

His sister Mary Nyambura shared his frustration. “There is no office he has not gone to. Leaders only associate with you once you make a mark in the global scene yet they are slow to assist. He has been training though without proper gears but he is a fighter,” she said.