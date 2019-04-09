Shimanzi, Changamwe claim Chapa Dimba Coast crowns

Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleSport11

Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Ladies, both from Mombasa, are the winners of Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Coast region finals.

Crowd favourites Shimanzi triumphed after putting up a skillful display to beat Maweni United from Malindi 2-1 with tournament’s Most Valuable Player Cedrick Asmani scoring their first goal after 35th minutes before Safari Juma made it 2-0 in the 45th minute. Dennis Okwaro scored the consolation for Maweni in the 74th minute.

“We are happy to have won the title this time round after losing it last year. The boys have been training hard and we are not stopping as our eyes are set on the national finals,” said Shimanzi coach Christine Nanjala.

Changamwe meanwhile, clinched top spot in the girls’ category after beating Malindi’s Solwogidi 1-0 thanks to Issa Hadwa’s last-minute header.

Great motivation

“It was a challenge under the floodlights because it was our first time to play under such conditions. Our opponents were tough as well but we managed to get a goal.

The win is a great motivation to the team and we are determined to excel in the national finals,” said Changamwe top scorer Joyce Hamisi.

Besides securing a place in the national finals set for June, the winners also received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each.

Already, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern have booked their tickets to the national finals.

This year, an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

The competition now moves to Thika for the Central regional finals set for this weekend. Runners-ups will also pocket Sh100,000 each and there will be other individual prizes for the best players.