MPs urge Nyamira residents to register for Huduma Namba

Evans Nyakundi April 9, 2019
Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose.

Two legislators from Nyamira county have asked the area residents to ignore persons calling for the boycott of  National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) also known as Huduma Namba registration.

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusa Momanyi said the Huduma Namba would enable the government serve citizens better. “It will be used in national planning, social services, project resource allocation and even project infrastructure,” said Mose.

Speaking during a funds drive in aid of Bahati SDA Church in his constituency, Mose asked residents of Nyamira to come out in large  numbers and register to shame those opposed to it. Momanyi asked leaders to stop politicising the exercise.

