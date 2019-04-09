MPs urge Nyamira residents to register for Huduma Namba

Two legislators from Nyamira county have asked the area residents to ignore persons calling for the boycott of National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) also known as Huduma Namba registration.

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusa Momanyi said the Huduma Namba would enable the government serve citizens better. “It will be used in national planning, social services, project resource allocation and even project infrastructure,” said Mose.

Speaking during a funds drive in aid of Bahati SDA Church in his constituency, Mose asked residents of Nyamira to come out in large numbers and register to shame those opposed to it. Momanyi asked leaders to stop politicising the exercise.