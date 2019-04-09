Invest in education, Kihika tells leaders

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senate Majority Whip Susan Kihika has challenged world legislators to give free education priority as a means of achieving the eighth Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Addressing the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Doha, Qatar in her capacity as the president of the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians, Senator Kihika (pictured) regretted that many countries are yet to achieve universal primary education envisaged in the United NationsMDGs.

The declaration, signed in September 2000, committed world leaders to combat poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, environmental degradation, and discrimination against women by the end of 2015.

“As leaders, we have to make firm commitments to provide free and accessible primary school education to all children,” she said, adding that there is urgent need to provide policy guidelines on incentives for our governments and private sector to invest in the development of educational tools, human resources, and facilities.”

Gender equality

The Nakuru senator said investing in education offers a strong return on investment for peaceful, happier and more prosperous societies.

She also stressed the importance of ensuring gender equality by ensuring women MPs are equitably represented in leadership positions in all thematic areas.