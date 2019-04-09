Senators raise alarm over stalled projects

Projects worth Sh347 billion have stalled across the country, Senate committee on Trade chairman Charles Kibiru has revealed.

Kibiru, who is also Kirinyaga senator, said another Sh80 billion have been lost after some projects collapsed because of poor workmanship.

Speaking at Kirinyaga County Assembly, Kibiru revealed the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) is concerned by the number of stalled projects which have drained taxpayers’ money. Kibiru, regretted that the projects — which include dispensaries, housing and water — had been abandoned as Kenyans continued suffering.

Political differences

He said some governors elected this term have abandoned projects started by their predecessors because of political differences.

Kibiru added that some projects, which had been funded by National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG- CDF) by some MPs have also been abandoned, questioning prudence management of taxpayers’ money.

Accompanied by Delegated Legislation Committee chairman Samuel Phogisio and other committee members, Kibiru said the Senate has come up with a legislation making it mandatory for the governors to complete all stalled projects before starting new ones.

He said if the draft law sails through, it would be illegal and criminal for any governor to initiate a new project without first ensuring all stalled projects are completed and operational.

“We have a new law criminalising any move to abandon old projects just because it was started by your predecessor all projects are funded by taxpayers and you can’t purport to abandon it because of political differences,’’ he said.

The senators also revealed that PAIC has already audited all books of accounts of the previous years and now they are auditing 2018/19 financial year, a move he said has never been seen in other previous years.