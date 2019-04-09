First Lady, Njonjo lead scores to register for Huduma Namba

Seth Onyango and PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta yesterday led State House staff in registering for the Huduma Namba, also known as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Among those listed together with the First Lady were State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, the Chief of Staff in the First Lady’s Office Constance Gakonyo and Deputy Comptroller George Kariuki.

Others included President Uhuru’s private secretary Jomo Gecaga and Aide-De-Camp Lt-Col Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolol. The exercise was conducted at State House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru launched the national exercise of issuance of the Huduma Namba last Tuesday in Machakos before flagging off the registration kits to all 47 counties.

The NIIMS project seeks to identify all Kenyan residents and registered foreigners through a unique primary identifier using biometric (fingerprints and facials only), demographic and physical details in an exercise that also aims at enhancing national security.

At the same time, former Attorney General Charles Njonjo has urged Kenyans to obtain Huduma Namba, saying it will help tame fraud and make accessing essential government services easier.

Speaking in Kabete where he registered, he termed as long overdue the government’s registration drive to issue consolidated identity cards.

“Soon those opposing it will discover how important this initiative is and will want to register,” he said.