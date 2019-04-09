Maraga tells Ojwang tribunal to be diligent

Chief Justice David Maraga and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki yesterday challenged the tribunal appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week to probe allegations of misconduct against suspended Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang to undertake its assignment diligently.

“You have been bestowed with the duty and responsibility to facilitate a fair process,” Maraga told the tribunal members led by Appellate judge Alnashir Visram during their swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

Maraga, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), reiterated the Constitution provided for a fair process while investigating grounds for removal against judges.

Work diligently

“In order to safeguard the independence of the Judiciary and judicial officers, the Constitution provides for the security of tenure of judges,” he said. Kariuki said Kenyans expected the team to work diligently and be faithful to their oath of office.

“We trust that you will discharge your constitutional duty in a diligent and unbiased manner,” he said. Visram said the team was honoured with the appointment and promised to deliver on its mandate.

“We trust in God,” he said.

Other members who were sworn in are retired Appellate judge Festus Azangalala, senior counsel Lucy Kambuni, lawyers Ambrose Weda and Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla, Lead Assisting Counsel Paul Nyamodi and Joint Secretaries Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili.

The complainants singled out Ojwang’s involvement in a miscellaneous application 49 of 2014 between the Awendo Town Council and the petitioners “despite being conflicted and being closely associated with the County Government of Migori and the Governor, Okoth Obado.”

Sufficient grounds

They claim the judge should not have handled a dispute between them and the Awendo County Council. On March 20, Maraga said the JSC had considered the petition against the judge that had disclosed sufficient grounds to warrant recommendation to the President to set up the tribunal.

Ojwang did not attend the commission’s hearing despite being invited. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.