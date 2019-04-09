Address plight of manufacturers

The manufacturing sector is one of the Big Four agenda pillars envisaged to contribute 22 per cent to the GDP from the current 9.2 per cent by 2022. The sector is also projected to churn out 500,000 jobs annually.

Though the vision is achievable, it is easier said than done. If the myriad issues dogging the sector are not addressed, then its contribution to growth could just be an illusion. One of the nightmares manufacturers face is the high cost of electricity which has seen Kenyan products lose competitive edge to those manufactured elsewhere in Africa but mainly in Ethiopia and Egypt.

Consider this. In Ethiopia electricity is priced as low as equivalent of Sh3 per Kwh, followed by Egypt at Sh6. In Kenya tariff manufacturers pay up to Sh21 depending on the tariff.

This has made the cost of production in Kenya too high, making goods uncompetitive in regional markets. This is one factor that must be addressed if progress is to be made in the manufacturing sector.

With such uncompetitive cost of power, industrialists have only two options — to close shop or relocate their operations to jurisdictions where low cost of power is one of the many incentives to woo manufacturers.

Local manufacturers have also continued to lose a sizable market share to counterfeits, and it is estimated they lose Sh30 billion to illicit trade, while Sh6 billion is lost in potential tax revenue.

Last year the government waged a spirited war on counterfeits after a multi-agency team was constituted by the President Uhuru Kenyatta. But the campaign seems to be losing steam.

Access to credit is another challenge to industry players as portfolio of non-performing loans grows due to low business volumes caused by cheap imports flooding the market.

There is need for policies which promote the growth of the sector. Regulators must ensure rules and regulations are not needlessly punitive.

The government should revisit the preferential treatment given to imports from the regional states and ensure it is a win-win situation rather than being too accommodative to neighbours, yet our products are not finding easy access to their markets.

The ‘Buy Kenya Build Kenya’ initiative must also be taken seriously if only to stop exportation of jobs to other regional countries.