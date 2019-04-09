Smallholder farms key to food security

Alberto Leny

Two significant events with a major bearing on the current drought and famine situation occurred last week, that ought to prompt serious reflection on the role of smallholder farmers in achieving food security.

The first was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address in which he reiterated the government commitment to anchor food security as a priority alongside consolidation of unity and combating corruption.

The President emphasised that devolution remains a vital cog in achieving this objective and called for total devotion from county governments towards realisation of food security, a fundamental constitutional and human right.

Agriculture is central to Kenya’s economy, to which rural-based smallholder farmers are major contributors. Critical attention must be urgently directed to smallholder farmers and to solve the crisis in the agriculture sector.

Statistics show there are 19,675,110 smallholder farms within the East Africa Community. Tanzania leads with 7,187,032, Kenya, 4,469,494, Uganda 3,950,000, Rwanda 2,165,000 and Burundi 1,903,584 farms.

Smallholder farms contribute 30-40 per cent of GDP, employ 70-80 per cent of citizens and produce approximately 70 per cent of the food consumed in their countries. But smallholder farms continue to be the most underserved markets in the world.

Nations must shun barriers and embrace integration to support initiatives on food security, irrigation, early warning systems, research, training and interregional trade, which all affect farmers.

Notably, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has developed its East African Resilience Strategy (2018-2022) to contribute to enhanced food and nutritional security.

The second significant event was the release of the 2019 Global Food Policy Report by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) that grimly captured the scenario in Kenya, echoing Uhuru’s concern in anchoring food security as a major pillar of his legacy Big Four agenda.

“2018 was a somber and unpredictable year, not only for food and national security, but also for global stability and international development. Many regions of the world faced rising rates of hunger and stagnation in tackling malnutrition,” the IFPRI report states.

“Amid these challenges, rural areas continued to find themselves in a state of crisis marked by a deepening cycle of hunger and malnutrition, persistent poverty, limited economic opportunities, and environmental degradation. The world’s rural areas have been ignored by policymakers and the development community for too long,” the report added.

The report is an indictment of the leadership and agriculture sector bureaucrats who have abdicated their responsibility to the smallholder farmers and rural areas.

Governments, development partners, NGOs, donors, private sector, macro and micro-finance institutions need to dedicate themselves to improving the needs of smallholder farmers.

Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation should also intensify collaboration with leading research partners to find solutions to hunger, malnutrition and poverty affecting smallholder farmers.

Rural revitalisation is the best way to achieve the 2030 development agenda and improve rural lives. As the 2019 Global Food Policy Report notes, policies, institutions, and investments that take advantage of new opportunities and technologies, increase access to basic services, create more and better rural jobs, foster gender equality, and restore the environment, can make rural areas vibrant and healthy places to live and work for generations to come. — [email protected]