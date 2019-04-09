Court set to clear 1,500 cases pending in Kisumu

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The Court of Appeal plans to clear the 1,500 pending appeal cases before the Kisumu station in two years’ time.Court of Appeal president Justice William Ouko said the court will also hire 11 more judges to help clear the backlog throughout the country.

He said most of the pending appeals and applications date back to 2014/15 with the majority of the cases arising from appeals filed in 2016.

Ease workload

“The process of hiring the judges to ease the workload has since begun and the positions have already been advertised. We hope that once we clear the backlog, litigants will be able to file cases and be heard within six months of filing,’’ he said.

Justice Ouko said the Appeal courts have been grappling with the backlog of the cases because of shortage of judges to hear the appeals who are few but expected to cover a wide area.He said 12 judges will be posted to Kisumu for one week to hear and clear the pending cases, specifically for 2016. The four-bench judge, he said, will begin work before July.

According to the head of the appeal courts, the same deployment method will be replicated in other stations where judges will be deployed on rotational basis to deal with the pending appeals countrywide.

He said he has embarked on countrywide visits to talk to Court of Appeal staff, judges and lawyers working in various stations and also meet the inmates in the correctional facilities as a way of seeking to improve on service delivery.