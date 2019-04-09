Sakaja wants ‘confidential’ budget probed

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has recommended that Senate watchdog committee investigate the irregular multimillion-shilling ‘confidential budget’ that was secretly allocated to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

This comes after the county chief was recently put on the spot over Sh96 million budgetary allocation during an oversight committee meeting by the Nairobi County Assembly. Sonko has allegedly been enjoying the facility since he came into office in 2017.

Massive rot

In a personal statement to the Senate, Sakaja also wants the Committee on County Public Accounts and Investment, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, to unearth what he called massive rot within City Hall as Nairobi residents were not getting value for their money.

“This is completely unfair to the residents of Nairobi who get the highest allocation from the National government and as a Senate, we have given them more than Sh15 billion in the last division of revenue and allocation of revenue,” said Sakaja.

“The county government must be held accountable and resources belonging to the residents of Nairobi be safeguarded because people in Nairobi deserve proper service delivery,” he added.

Last week, Sonko, during the disbursement of the county Sh400 million bursary fund discounted the claims on the confidential budget saying he did not use Sh50 million previously allocated to him and does not plan to use the current allocation either.

“The Nairobi City County Assembly allocated me Sh50 million as confidential budget in last financial year but, in my own wisdom, I never touched that money,” said Sonko.

Financial prudence

He insisted, “I will not use even a penny of the confidential budget, because I only want to spend what can be accounted for. Those spreading rumours to blackmail me should get their facts right.”

However, Sakaja said the Auditor General report for the financial year 2017/18 had indicted Nairobi City County government had not maintained financial prudence as stipulated in Article 201 of the Constitution on the principles of public finance.

He further noted that the revenue collection in Nairobi City County had dropped by 7.5 per cent as compared to previous years according to the official annual report released by the Office of the Controller of Budget for the financial year 2017/18. “The question many Nairobi residents are asking is why and where is the money going,” he asked.

According to Sakaja, the auditor’s report has revealed blatant contravention of the Public Finance Management (County Government) Regulations, 2015 and there are numerous queries that point at possible huge losses of public money which has negatively impacted on service delivery to the residents of Nairobi City County.