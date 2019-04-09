Ugenya poll was sham, says ODM candidate

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

ODM candidate in last week’s by-election in Ugenya Chris Karan has rejected the results that saw him lose to former MP David Ochieng who ran on the ticket of the little-known Movement for Democracy and Growth.

Ochieng garnered 18,730 votes against Karan’s 14,567.

Karan called the election “a sham” that it did not reflect the popular will of the electorate.

“It was just but a sham. The vote was not a true reflection of the will of the Ugenya people,” he told People Daily in an interview yesterday.

Violence and bribery

The former MP did not, however, say whether he would be challenging the results in court.

He accused a senior police officer of funding and openly campaigning for Ochieng, who served as area MP between 2012 and 2017. Karan also blamed violence and alleged voter bribery for his loss.

“Voters were being influenced and money was being dished out in the full glare of the police. They seemed to have been given instructions by their seniors not to do anything about it,” said Karan.

He accused the police of turning a blind eye to alleged intimidation of his supporters.

Karan’s defeat is a big blow to the ODM which is the dominant party in the region.

The party’s candidate Irshad Sumra also lost to Wiper Party’s Julius Mawathe in the Embakasi South by-election.