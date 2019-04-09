Stop playing victim in graft war, Ruto told

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday accused Deputy President William Ruto of playing victim in the war against corruption.

He also told the DP to stop dragging his name into his troubles and instead seek answers from his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, if he feels that he is being unfairly targeted in the anti-graft fight.

“I don’t want to talk about Ruto. He is the second highest in command and if he feels that he is being targeted by the DCI and DPP, then he should ask the President,” said Raila.

Ruto critics

The former Prime Minister was speaking after holding a meeting with a group of Rift Valley politicians who are critics of the Deputy President.

They included ODM Nominated MP Wilson Sossion, ODM Nominated Senator Mercy Chebeni, Kanu secretary general Nick Salat, former Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma and former Health Cabinet minister Paul Sang.

Others were former Mosop MP David Koech, former Keiyo North MP William Murgor, former aspirant for Keiyo South seat Micah Kigen and Kenya Farmers Association Director Kipkorir arap Menjo.

Corruption

The politicians expressed their support for the Handshake and the war against corruption.

They also accused Ruto and his allies of using Raila’s name to cover up for failure to address the issues facing the people of the Rift Valley region.

“We support the Handshake and the war on corruption. We also support a referendum that will enable us to have meaningful electoral reforms,” said Sirma, who is also a former Cabinet minister.

Salat urged the DCI and DPP not to relent in the war against corruption and instead pursue all those responsible for loss of public funds.

“We want to tell those using Raila’s name as a scapegoat to stop and address the plight of people,” said Salat.

Raila also used the occasion to downplay ODM’s double loss in last week’s by-elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya and dismissed claims of division in the party.

“Elections are lost or won and that is democracy. In Embakasi South, it was a case of sibling rivalry and ODM has even congratulated Mawathe. There is no issue at all,” he said.

ODM’s candidate in Embakasi South Irshad Sumra lost to Wiper Party’s Julius Mawathe while in Ugenya, Chris Karan of ODM lost to former MP David Ochieng of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG).

Blame game

Some ODM leaders have blamed Siaya Senator James Orengo for ODM’s defeat, particularly in Ugenya where he once represented in the National Assembly.

Ruto’s camp has mocked Raila’s party loss in the two by-elections with the Deputy President terming Ochieng’s and Mawathe’s victories as a triumph of the “hustler nation”.

“CONGRATULATIONS Ochieng (Ugenya) & Mawathe (Embakasi) for your God given victory. Jameni wacheni MUNGU aitwe MUNGU. The hustler nation has spoken, the people have decided. GLORY TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD,” Ruto said in a tweet.

ODM’s partners in Nasa have also celebrated the party’s defeat in the poll, saying Raila’s party was reaping the fruits of bullying its opposition partners.