Officers to undergo rigorous training

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

A good police commander should be skilled, knowledgeable and most importantly, physically fit to protect their communities or respond to any situation at hand.

In the course of their work, the commanders may be required to make the right decision based on the appropriate law, or take immediate physical action with little or no warning. That may include running, chasing or restraining a suspect.

However, a recent training needs assessment revealed that some commanders were not conversant with station and financial management, public relations, counselling, record keeping, handling cash bail, among others. Others were found to be completely unfit even to perform basic work like arresting or restraining a suspect.

Undergoing training

As a result the officers have been subjected to training to help them be efficient and help them and the service accomplish their goals and objectives.

Currently, all the 65 police station commanders from the Central region are undergoing training at the National Police College, Kiganjo.

The officers, commonly referred to as Officer Commanding Station (OCS) will also undergo rigorous training involving law, leadership, and physical training after the Central Regional Police Commander Judy Ndeda directed so.

Security experts say the ongoing restructuring at the National Police Service had brought some unexpected changes in the key mandates of some senior officers.